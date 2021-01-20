New Mexico college teams finally returning home

PHOENIX (AP) — Teams from the two largest New Mexico universities have finally gotten clearance to return home after starting their seasons on the road. An amendment to COVID-19 guidelines will allow teams from the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State to start practicing in their home state again, though they still can't play home games. The basketball teams from the two universities started their seasons on the road due to strict coronavirus measures at home. New Mexico's football team played a seven-game season in Nevada.