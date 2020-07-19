New Mexico charting surge in coronavirus around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State health officials are charting a recent surge in coronavirus cases in the Albuquerque area as New Mexico nears 17,000 reported cases of the COVID-19 illness. The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday the number of infections tallied by the New Mexico Department of Health nearly doubled from mid-June to mid-July in Bernalillo County. That includes the state’s most urban area, and compares with a 60% increase statewide over the same period. State Human Services Secretary David Scrase calls it an almost a vertical line uptick in recent cases, and says it might stem from Fourth of July gatherings.