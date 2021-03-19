New Mexico celebrates one million COVID vaccine doses administered

SANTA FE--The New Mexico Department of Health is pleased to announce that New Mexico has administered more than one million doses of COVID vaccine.

According to the CDC, New Mexico remains first in the nation in two important categories: vaccine administration by population and efficiency in distribution (percentage of doses used). As of today, 37.4% of New Mexicans 16+ have received at least a first shot, and 22.4% are fully vaccinated.

“We’ve made extraordinary progress in a very short time - and we intend to keep going,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Tracie Collins. “We look forward to offering vaccine to every New Mexican who wants it.”

These achievements have been possible because of New Mexico’s flagship vaccine registration system, deep and effective collaboration between public and private partners, a broad network of volunteers, and state equity efforts to support communities through New Mexico with registration and vaccine administration.

As of this morning, New Mexicans in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C are eligible for vaccine. These phases include:

Phase 1A (primarily health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities)

New Mexicans age 75 and older

Educators, early childhood professionals, and school staff

New Mexicans with a chronic health condition

Frontline essential workers

Residents of congregate care facilities

New Mexicans age 60 and older

Other essential workers

To learn more about New Mexico’s vaccination efforts, please visit the NMDOH COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html