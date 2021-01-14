New Mexico capital city gears up for possible protests

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Fencing is being erected outside the New Mexico Statehouse and other government buildings as officials prepare for any political unrest ahead of the legislative session and the presidential inauguration.

The fencing started going up Wednesday around the Capitol and work continued Thursday. State police that oversee the Capitol have taken the unusual step of coordinating security with local law enforcement agencies to provide a coordinated response should any gatherings become violent.

Meanwhile, members of the New Mexico National Guard are deploying to Washington, D.C., for Joe Biden's inauguration next week. They'll provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support.