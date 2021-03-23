New Mexico to begin transition into 10-digit phone dialing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State utility regulators say New Mexico in late April will start a six-month transition period to prepare telephone callers for when they’ll have to include an area code when making local calls.

Starting April 24, callers can start using 10-digit dialing for telephone calls within the state. The Public Regulation Commission said the permissive transition period will lead up to Oct. 24 when 10-digit dialing will become mandatory.

The switch is a result of a federal plan to implement a new three-digit number — 9-8-8 — for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. And that will make 10-digit dialing mandatory for all local calls in New Mexico because some customers’ phone numbers start with 988.