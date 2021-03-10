New Mexico ban on traps and wildlife poisons clears Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico measure that would prohibit traps, snares and wildlife poisons from being used on public land has passed the Senate.

The legislation cleared the chamber late Tuesday despite four Democrats from rural areas breaking with their party and voting against it. It must still get through the House before lawmakers adjourn in less than two weeks.

Environmentalists and animal advocacy groups say New Mexico needs to join neighboring states to ban what they described as cruel and outdated practices. Rural residents and wildlife conservation officers say trapping is still an important tool for managing wildlife and protecting livestock.