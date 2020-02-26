New Mexico Bail Reform Committee To Hear From Expert Groups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A committee appointed by the New Mexico Supreme Court to review the state's pretrial detention procedures will be hearing from some national experts.

The committee will meet Thursday in Albuquerque. Members will hear from the founder of the Center for Legal and Evidence-Based Practices and the program director of the Justice Management Institute.

Both have assisted other states on matters related to pretrial release and detention. New Mexico voters in 2016 approved an amendment aimed at bail reform but district attorneys, law enforcement, victim advocates and others have raised concerns about implementing the changes.

A report from the committee is due by March 31.