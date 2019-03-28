New Mexico attorney general won't seek US Senate seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that he will not run for the state's open U.S. Senate seat in 2020, leaving a blank primary slate as other prominent Democrats weigh their chances.

Balderas, a rising voice in state politics since joining the Legislature in 2004, cited enthusiasm for his current job and personal reasons for not running for the Senate.

In a live broadcast on radio station KIOT, he described his commitment as legal guardian of a 20-year-old daughter with Down syndrome.

"This was a really joyful decision to stay here, to stay home," Balderas, 45, said with daughter Arianna Balderas at his side. He also noted plans to keep advocating for the special needs community in New Mexico.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall announced Monday he would not seek a third term. He and former U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman, also a Democrat, each served as state attorney general before reaching the Senate.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan has said he's consulting with his family and supporters about getting into the race. Newly elected U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland, an Albuquerque Democrat, also has signaled possible interest in the Senate seat.

Lujan stepped up to the No. 4 partisan leadership post in the House after Democrats won back majority control of the chamber in the midterm elections.

The six-term Hispanic congressman has a federal campaign account with $380,000 and experience in fundraising and politicking as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee that helps elect House Democrats nationally.

Lujan has the backing of The Latino Victory Fund, a Washington-based political committee with multimillion-dollar resources that seeks greater Hispanic representation in government.

On the Republican side, construction contractor Mick Rich is considering another Senate bid after unsuccessfully challenging Sen. Martin Heinrich last year in a three-way race.

In the midterm elections, New Mexico Democrats consolidated control of all statewide elected offices and the Congressional delegation.

Balderas was raised in Wagon Mound by a single mother. After earning degrees from New Mexico Highlands University and the University of New Mexico, he worked as a prosecutor and a fraud examiner before being elected to the state House at 31.

Balderas served two terms as state auditor before being elected attorney general in 2014. He has emphasized prosecuting child abuse and pursued public corruption cases that resulted in jail time for Democratic former state Sen. Phil Griego and Republican Secretary of State Dianna Duran.

As New Mexico's top law enforcement official, he is responsible for everything from enforcement of consumer protection laws to ensuring state agencies comply with open-records regulations.