New Mexico app for COVID exposure alerts to go live Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health is launching an app that will enable your phone to tell you in some instances if you have been exposed to COVID-19. KRQE-TV reports that the app called NM Notify and intended to help slow spread of the coronavirus will go live Tuesday. The department says NM Notify is a voluntary program that works by exchanging anonymous keys through Bluetooth with other nearby phones that also have the exposure notification app activated. When a person tests positive for COVID-19, they will get a text with a verification that, when activated, will let other phones nearby know of exposures.