New Mexico announces second round of $100 incentives for COVID-19 vaccines





SANTA FE - The New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced that, beginning Monday, August 2, and for the duration of August, all New Mexicans will again be eligible for a $100 incentive for getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Any dose will qualify - a first or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or a dose of the single-shot J&J vaccine. No more than one $100 incentive will be distributed per person.







The announcement follows today’s White House press conference, at which President Biden praised New Mexico for launching a $100 incentive program in June - a program that led to a 333% increase in single-shot vaccines and a 26% overall boost in completed vaccinations. New Mexico is resuming its $100 incentive program at President Biden’s request.







To be eligible for the incentive, New Mexicans will have to register with an email, phone number, or home address at vaccineNM.org. New Mexicans can also call 1-855-600-3453 for assistance with registering.





If you need help filling out the form, press 1. Presione 9 para español.

If you need help scheduling a vaccine appointment, please press 3. A DOH agent will call you back, so please expect the call.

If you are a provider, please press 3.







New Mexicans are not required to schedule their vaccine appointments through the vaccineNM.org system, however. They may receive COVID-19 vaccine from any provider in the state.







Vaccine providers are required to submit information about vaccinations to the New Mexico State Immunization Information System. When the state receives this information, it will process the incentive payments. Payments will be distributed most quickly through email and text message; users who provide only home addresses will receive their incentives less quickly.







The funds for this incentive come from the federal American Rescue Plan.







New Mexicans under the age of 18 will not receive the incentive directly. Instead, their parents/guardians will be required to provide permission, and the incentive will be disbursed to the parent/guardian.



