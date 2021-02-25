New Mexico announces COVID-19 vaccine equity plan

The plan includes: I. EQUITABLE ALLOCATION, DISTRIBUTION and ACCESS To ensure allocation equity, DOH has:
- Added an equity-based component to our allocation system based on CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVIs) and COVID+ rates
- Prioritized onboarding of new providers which meet the needs of underserved communities
To ensure distribution equity, DOH is:
- Distributing more consistent allocations to individual providers to allow for improved planning
To ensure equal access, DOH is:
- Developing alternate registration modalities for vaccine administration
- Walk-in or locally scheduled clinics
- Mobile vaccination teams
II. ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE AND COMMUNICATIONS FOR EQUITY
- Vaccine Equity Advisory Committee:
- Support Local Health Councils to develop vaccine equity advisory subcommittees to feed into Vaccine Equity Advisory Committee
- Communications: Develop external and internal plan focusing on vaccine equity
III. COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT TO BUILD VACCINE CONFIDENCE Work with Local Community Health Councils and DOH Health Promotion Specialists to:
- Identify barriers and facilitators for COVID-19 vaccine uptake
- Adapt key messages from local data to develop local communications plans and strategies
- Train networks of Community Health Workers (CHW) and Community Health Representatives (CHR) to communicate messaging in local communities
- Deploy CHWs and CHRs in areas with high SVI index including door-to-door home visits and development of local community sites for vaccination
IV. MONITOR AND EVALUATE FOR EQUITY
- Collect and track data on vaccine phases, counties, age, and race and ethnicity for those receiving vaccines through NMSIIS
- Display data on public vaccine dashboard
- Monitor vaccine coverage with reference to SVI and COVID outbreaks
- Share data with local communities to support data-driven actions