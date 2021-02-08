New Mexico announces adjustment to county COVID-19 vaccination figures

SANTA FE - The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday announced an adjustment in the way COVID-19 vaccination data is reported.

All vaccinations in the state are reported to the New Mexico State Immunization Information System (NMSIIS). That system is supported by a third-party technology vendor. On Friday, February 5, DOH staff identified that the computer code used to generate vaccination reports pulls data based on the county in which vaccinations take place - not New Mexicans’ county of residence.

This approach has been adjusted. Beginning on Tuesday, February 9, county-based data on the state’s vaccination website will display vaccination totals based on county of residence.

“New Mexico’s vaccination program is committed to rapid - and equitable - distribution. So far, we’re doing very well on both fronts – and today’s announcement will ensure that New Mexicans have even more accurate information about where vaccinations are taking place around our state,” said DOH Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins.

Background and Ongoing Plans to Ensure Equitable Vaccine Distribution

In the first weeks of the vaccination campaign, the state allocated vaccines to locations across New Mexico based on population, number of health care providers, and number of high-contact providers more specifically. Since that time, DOH has been forced to adjust distributions based on provider capacity, efficiency and local interest in getting vaccinated.

The state is exploring ways to increase allocations for counties with low vaccination rates - including supporting new providers as they join the distribution system. If providers are ready and able to accept more doses - and administer these doses - DOH is ready to support them and will try to increase their supply, provided shipments from the federal government continue to increase.