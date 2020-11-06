New Mexico agency settles air pollution case with gas plant

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Environment Department says it has reached a settlement with the operator of a gas plant near Farmington over alleged statutory, regulatory and permit violations. The agency says CCI San Juan LLC has agreed to pay a $950,000 civil penalty. The company was cited for emitting more than 1.6 million pounds of pollutants over a two-year period. The emissions included hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds. State officials say failure to comply with emissions limits results in harmful levels of pollutants that can affect public health and the environment.