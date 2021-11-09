New Mexicans Must Activate $100 Incentive Cards by End of Week

SANTA FE – The Department of Health reminds New Mexicans to activate their $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives if they have not already done so.

The incentive will expire six months from the date individuals received it (either by email, text, or a physical card). After six months, the incentive can no longer be claimed.

New Mexicans with questions can e-mail covid.vaccines@state.nm.us. Please note, technical support for the incentive program will end on November 12th, 2021.

Reminders:

New Mexicans who completed their vaccination series between June 14th and June 17th or received a first or second shot between August 2nd and August 31st were eligible.

Individuals had to opt-in to the August incentive in order to qualify. Individuals were automatically opted in during the June incentive.

Only one $100 incentive was distributed per person.

New Mexicans under the age of 18 did not receive the incentive directly. Parents/guardians were required to provide permission, and the incentive was disbursed to the parent/guardian.

New Mexico’s COVID-19 vaccination effort continues. New Mexicans can schedule their vaccinations and boosters at vaccineNM.org. Parents and guardians can also register and schedule children aged 5-11.