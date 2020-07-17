New Las Cruces Utilities Employees Given Time To Gain Certifications

For the last 20 months, Senior Water Maintenance Worker, John Philip Flores, has been learning new things daily at Las Cruces Utilities (LCU). For him, this job was the next step in a career with the City of Las Cruces, but now with a new focus: helping provide clean drinking water to his fellow residents.

For the past decade, Flores worked with the City of Las Cruces (City) Parks and Recreation Department manning the athletic fields as a crew leader. Then he decided it was time for something new. He is a “conditional hire” with LCU - meaning that he has 1 to 4 years to get up to speed on the certifications required to be a senior water maintenance worker.

“It’s something different every day,” said Flores. “From water main breaks to service repairs - it’s been nice to work with the public who really are very friendly.”

He was surprised to receive 2 a.m. phone calls when he is on-standby once a month, but Flores says he feels pride in providing quality water. “There are really endless opportunities working with the City, beyond the good pay and the benefits,” he said. “I didn’t have all the qualifications, but I thought I’d give it a shot. You never know what you might be capable of if you don’t give it a try.”

LCU is looking for great workers with great attitudes. Maybe there is another level in your career waiting for you to provide clean water, safe gas, or even make sure our trash is managed correctly. Even if you feel that you don’t have all the qualifications, consider applying and gaining your certifications as you work. Check out the jobs at: http://www.las-cruces.org/JobsAtLCU

LCU can be reached at 575-528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. LCU provides services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.