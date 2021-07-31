New House Majority Leader to be Elected in Coming Weeks

Santa Fe, N.M. – Today, the New Mexico House Democratic Caucus announced that it will hold elections in the coming weeks to select its new House Majority Floor Leader. House Majority Whip Doreen Gallegos (D-Las Cruces) will serve as Acting Majority Floor Leader in the interim. Here is a statement from the New Mexico House Democrats:

The news follows a meeting by the Caucus today to discuss the resignation of Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton and the future of her vacated leadership role.

“We are fortunate to have a number of highly-qualified and capable members who would serve as excellent additions to leadership,” said Speaker Brian Egolf. “Given the serious responsibilities of this position, we want to ensure that potential candidates and caucus members have the time needed before a careful selection is made.”

“The House Democratic Caucus will continue to put the needs of our constituents first and focus on our work for the people of New Mexico,” said Whip Gallegos. “I am honored and ready to step into the role of Acting Majority Floor Leader and ensure that the Majority Office continues to serve all of our constituents seamlessly.”

“Given the very difficult circumstances in which we have found ourselves, I am proud of my Democratic colleagues in the House and I am confident in the clear path we have laid out for the future of the House Majority Leader position,” said House Majority Caucus Chair D. Wonda Johnson (D-Church Rock), “House Democrats will continue to put the people of New Mexico first.”