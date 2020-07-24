New Health Campaign Approved by City Council

The Las Cruces City Council unanimously approved The Las Cruces Safe Promise campaign, a program dedicated to encouraging residents and visitors to use safe COVID-19 practices.



The campaign will work in conjunction with the state’s New Mexico Safe Promise, a certification program for businesses that promise to use safe practices. Councilor Johana Bencomo is hopeful this will make customers feel more comfortable.

“The narrative has just been so divisive. I think this is something that's really beautiful and unifying and can really pull people together,” Bencomo said. “Consumers can start feeling really safe going to some of these locations and seeing that seal and saying you know what, they’re doing the best they can and I'm going to continue to support this local business.”

Businesses that complete the certification process will be given a seal to post in their establishments.

