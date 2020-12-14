New Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site In Las Cruces

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) announces its East Mesa campus is now a drive-through testing site for the COVID-19 virus.

The campus located at 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. is available for drive-through testing Monday through Saturday from 8am to 3pm. The testing is available through a collaborative effort between DACC, the New Mexico Department of Health and Curative, a COVID-19 testing company aimed at providing quick and accurate results to cities across the nation.

The public is encouraged to make appointments for testing through www.curative.com .

Testing is drive-through and achieved by using a self-administered oral swab, it’s free for most users and the maximum turn-around time for results is 48 hours via text and email.