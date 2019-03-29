Navigating Construction In Las Cruces

Jorge Guzman, general manager of Tractor Supply Co., calls out to several customers by name as they enter the store right before the peak of rush hour. He also keeps an eye out for drivers using the business’s parking lot to avoid traffic, either from Valley Drive or from Picacho Avenue.

Guzman knows that he has corporate reputation and backing, but he continues to make an extra effort to remind customers that Tractor Supply Co. is open for business during the Valley Drive road reconstruction. Guzman recalls walking down the long line of cars on Valley as they snaked back from either side of the intersection, and how he and his staff have handed out coupons to use at his store to soften the blow of the wait in traffic. “We’re part of this community and we prepared as much as we could for the construction,” Guzman explains. “Now, we attend the NMDOT monthly meetings and host events in our parking lot to continue connecting with customers.”

Jorge Guzman feels sharply the pain of the businesses around him that have seen a dent in their profits due to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) road reconstruction. Jack Eakman, District 4 City Councilor, is also well aware of the impact on traffic and local businesses; Valley Drive is in his District. “I take the route from Avenida de Mesilla starting at the I-10 overpass daily to City Hall. Each trip takes between 7 and 10 minutes, depending on my fellow drivers,” said Eakman.

“I commend the NMDOT and UAI construction on the project’s professionalism and progress,” notes Eakman. “In the future, Valley Drive will enjoy curb and gutters, storm water drainage and capture, buffered bicycle lanes, sidewalks and landscaping, with two driving lanes in each direction and additional turning lanes. All the while, the new construction will keep the water, wastewater and natural gas services flowing to citizens. The logistical obstacles and coordination is admirable.”

While NMDOT road reconstruction progresses on Valley Drive, the City of Las Cruces works to mitigate the stress on Valley Drive businesses - as much as allowed by law. The New Mexico anti-donation clause strictly limits what the City can do, but the City supports affected businesses by: providing after-hours City inspectors to expedite NMDOT construction progress, placing personalized access signs with specific business names to assist customers getting to Valley Drive businesses, launching the “Patience during Progress” campaign encouraging residents to continue patronizing Valley Drive businesses, providing a Police Department surveillance trailer and portable lighting along Valley Drive during construction, and re-synchronizing Valley Drive stop lights as road reconstruction progresses.

Submitted by The City of Las Cruces, which encourages residents to continue to support local Valley Drive businesses, and work with our local Chambers of Commerce in their efforts to provide support. For the most up-to-date information please visit www.valleydrive.net.