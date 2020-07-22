Navajo Nation will extend closure of government offices

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say President Jonathan Nez will sign a new executive order to keep a portion of the tribal government closed through Aug. 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Divisions, departments and offices under the executive branch were due to reopen July 27 under the previous executive order that Nez signed late last month.

Tribal officials told the Farmington Daily Times that Nez’s decision was based on recommendations and data from health-care experts. Steps for reopening the government remain under evaluation and Nez said his administration is in the process of finalizing a plan to reopen the executive branch in stages.