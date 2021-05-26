Navajo Nation Reports Six Additional Cases Of COVID-19, One New Death Related To Virus

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Tribal health officials says the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,785 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll remained at 1,302.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez reiterated for people to continue getting vaccinated, wearing face masks and social distancing.