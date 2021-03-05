Navajo Nation Reports 7 New Deaths Related To COVID-19, 19 New Cases

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases with seven additional deaths. The latest figures from tribal health officials bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 29,816 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll now is 1,194.

Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment.

The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 135,000 people so far. A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.