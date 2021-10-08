Navajo Nation reports 49 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 49 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

It's the second consecutive day that the tribe reported at least one coronavirus-related death after going six days in a row with no additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is 1,453.

Navajo officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.