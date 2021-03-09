Navajo Nation Reported Two More Deaths Related To COVID-19, Six New Cases Monday

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported six additional COVID-19 cases and two more deaths from the virus.

The numbers figures pushed the tribe's totals to 29,873 cases and 1,203 known deaths since the pandemic began a year ago. Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment.

The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 135,000 people so far. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says home is still the safest place for people be despite the relaxing of some restrictions in neighboring states, including Arizona.