Navajo Nation to reopen 2 casinos in northwestern New Mexico

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise is planning to reopen two of its casinos this week with reduced capacity.

The casinos in northwestern New Mexico near Gallup and Farmington will open Friday after being closed for a year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes as the tribe eases its restrictions on businesses and sees a downward swing in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The casinos will operate at 25% capacity with no food or drink services and allow only residents of the reservation. The enterprise will keep two other casinos east of Flagstaff and in northwestern New Mexico closed in the meantime.