Navajo Nation member sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Jeremiah Elijah Jim, 31, of Teec Nos Pos, Arizona, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, was sentenced in federal court on Oct. 27 to 24 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. Jim pleaded guilty on April 5.

According to his plea and other court documents, on June 3, 2019, Jim and co-defendant Bryan Bull, also an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, threatened the 14-year-old victim with serious bodily injury and sexually abused him. The abuse took place in Shiprock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation.

Bull pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 and remains in custody pending sentencing.

Upon his release from prison, Jim will be subject to seven years of supervised release and will have a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.

The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.

Information from Department of Justice