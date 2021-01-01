Navajo Nation casinos to lay off more than 1,100

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Casinos run by the Navajo Nation plan to temporarily lay off more than 1,100 workers on New Year’s Day because of prolonged closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The tribe’s Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise announced the decision Thursday night, saying it was left with no choice but to move ahead with the layoffs because of lack of revenue caused by the closures. The tribe operates four casinos in Arizona and New Mexico that have been closed since March. Together they employ more than 1,200 people, including more than 775 tribal members. The Gaming Enterprise plans to keep 165 employees on the payroll.