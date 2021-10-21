Navajo man accused of decapitation in Indian Country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Shilo Aaron Oldrock, 28, of Fargo, North Dakota, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, made an initial appearance in federal court on Oct. 15 on a charge of murder in Indian Country. Oldrock has waived a preliminary and detention hearing and will remain in custody pending trial.

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 10, Oldrock allegedly murdered John Doe at a residence in McKinley County, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation. Oldrock allegedly attacked John Doe with an axe, decapitating him. Oldrock allegedly burned John Doe’s head in a wood stove, then fled the crime scene.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Oldrock faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charged offense.

The Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department, the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gallup Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney David P. Cowen is prosecuting the case.

Information from Department of Justice