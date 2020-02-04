Naturally American: 149 Immigrants Become U.S. Citizens in Las Cruces

149 immigrants representing 21 countries became naturalized citizens on Jan. 17, 2020 at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

In the fourth installment of a documentary series by Michael Hernandez, Brazilian and Liberian airmen stationed at Holloman Air Force Base become American citizens, guest speaker Lorena Devyln shares her path from Mexican immigrant to U.S. District Court interpreter, and local singer Linda Goff shares why she enjoys performing the Star-Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful at naturalization ceremonies.