Naturally American: 149 Immigrants Become U.S. Citizens in Las Cruces

Airman 1st Class David Young from Holloman Air Force Base poses with New Mexico Second Congressional District Rep. Xochitl Torres Small after receiving his certificate of citizenship at a naturalization ceremony on Jan. 17, 2020 at the Las Cruces Convention Center.
149 immigrants representing 21 countries became naturalized citizens on Jan. 17, 2020 at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

In the fourth installment of a documentary series by Michael Hernandez, Brazilian and Liberian airmen stationed at Holloman Air Force Base become American citizens, guest speaker Lorena Devyln shares her path from Mexican immigrant to U.S. District Court interpreter, and local singer Linda Goff shares why she enjoys performing the Star-Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful at naturalization ceremonies.