Multiple Deaths Reported In Shooting At Northern California Rail Facility

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gunfire erupted at a railyard in San Jose, and authorities say multiple people were killed and wounded.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said Wednesday that he could not specify the number of dead and wounded. He also said the suspect was dead, but he could not describe how the shooter died.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. at a light rail facility next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.