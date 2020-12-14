Multi-Agency officer involved shooting in San Juan County

Farmington, NM- On Monday, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting nvolving the New Mexico State Police, Farmington Police Department, and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect sustained fatal injuries.

At approximately 9:23 a.m., the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) responded to a 911 hang-up call at County Road 3939 in Farmington, NM. When deputies arrived on scene, they met with the victim, who reported her husband kicked in her door and beat her with a handgun. The suspect left the residence in a green Ford Expedition armed with a handgun. An attempt to locate was broadcasted to all state and local law enforcement agencies.

A SJCSO deputy observed the Ford Expedition on Bloomfield Highway between Farmington and Bloomfield. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle. A short time later, another SJCSO deputy and New Mexico State Police officer located the green Ford Explorer on Wildflower Parkway near Murray Drive in Farmington and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect vehicle stopped on Murray Drive in front of a retirement center. The suspect then barricaded himself in the vehicle. At that time, SJCSO conducted a felony stop. New Mexico State Police and Farmington Police Department (FPD) arrived on scene to assist. During the felony stop, deputies and officers observed four occupants in the vehicle. A male occupant exited the Expedition and was taken into custody without incident. During this time, a rear male occupant got into the driver seat, and a female occupant exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. Deputies and officers continued to give commands to the occupants when officers observed the right front passenger point a handgun at the driver. At that time, deputies from the SJCSO, officers from FPD, and State Police fired at least one round striking the male suspect.

Deputies and officers continued to give commands to the remaining occupants to exit the vehicle. A male occupant exited the Expedition. Deputies then approached the Expedition found the male suspect in the right front passenger seat with a handgun and knife in his lap.

He sustained fatal injuries. The other occupant in the Expedition sustained minor injuries and was transported by medical personnel to an area hospital.

This investigation remains active and open by the which is being led by the New Mexico State Police. The details of the shooting remain under investigation. The identification of the male suspect, the deputies and officers involved will not be released until all interviews are completed. The New Mexico State Police officer has been placed on standard leave. Please reach out to SJCSO and FPD for administrative inquiries regarding their deputies and officers. For information on the domestic violence call on County Road 3939 please reach out to SJCSO. Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review. When more information is available it will be released.

Information from NM State Police