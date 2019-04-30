More than 650 migrants apprehended in New Mexico

Border Patrol agents say two large groups of immigrants comprised primarily of Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles have been apprehended in New Mexico.

They say 424 immigrants were taken into custody before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Sunland Park.

About an hour later, agents working at the Antelope Wells Port of Entry arrested a group of 230 immigrants.

Thousands of Central American migrants have been dropped off in New Mexico by U.S. border Patrol in recent weeks as asylum seekers overwhelm shelters near international ports of entry in West Texas.