More Than 1.8 Million Approved By Las Cruces TIDD Board For Downtown Projects

The Las Cruces Tax Increment Development District Board approved over 1.8 million dollars for downtown projects.

Over 1.8 million dollars is being allocated by the Las Cruces Tax Increment Development District Board for downtown projects—including funding for the Amador Hotel restoration and a redesign of Campo Street.

The amount of TIDD funding available at the start of fiscal year 2022 is estimated to be more than 5.3 million—though some of the funding is restricted to specific uses such as street projects.

From that fund, 1.5 million is being allocated for the Amador Hotel restoration. Jennifer Morrow, the city’s engineering administrator, says now that a historic evaluation report has been completed, the next step is conducting a structural report on the property.

“For us to do those structural reports we need to have about 1.5 to 2 million and that is why we are here before the board,” Morrow said. “Because that is what we're looking for, is money for us to be able to get those reports completed, and then to move on to the construction.”

According to the TIDD Resolution, the entire Amador Hotel restoration is estimated to cost 9 million dollars. Over $200,000 in grants and donations as well as $777,9000 in Legislative Capital Outlay funding has already been received.

Sonya Cooper, a member of the Amador Hotel Foundation Board, says additional funding could come from being designated a national historic landmark.

“Once we get the designation of a national historic landmark that then opens up the funding,” Cooper said. “At the state level, at the national level, and through a lot of organizations, professional and private and government organizations.”

Councilor Tessa Abeyta-Stuve indicated her full support for the Amador Hotel project, noting that an investment needs to be made to ensure safety.

“My main concern is making sure that at least the exterior of the building is safe, and also appealing,” Abeyta-Stuve said. “As much work as we're doing in the downtown, we want to make sure that we're not subtracting any of that aesthetic value.”

Councilor Gill Sorg also voiced his support, noting the historic nature of the Amador property.

“So, I'm thinking, in my mind, this could even possibly be a national monument,” Sorg said. “I wouldn't rule it out. So, when we get it all fixed up, maybe we'll go for that too. If we need more money, I would say I would be in favor of having it taken out of the TIDD.”

Other TIDD projects include a $200,000 redesign of Campo Street, a design process expected to take between six and eight months.

$45,000 is also being set aside to install data tracking signs to help gather information on pedestrian traffic. An additional $50,000 will go toward sound equipment for arts and cultural events.

The Renovate Mainstreet Program, which matches money for business improvement, is set to receive $50,000. Councilor Johana Bencomo advocated for additional funding to be added to the program.

“$50,000, to me doesn't feel like enough,” Bencomo said. “And I feel like if we're going to make an investment in downtown, that's what it looks like? Especially for people who are excited to open up the kind of businesses that we would like to see.”

Funding to install shade structures within the Plaza de Las Cruces was the only proposed TIDD project not approved by the board. Originally estimated to cost around $993,000, the required budget to complete the project is now approximately 1.3 million.

Public Works Director David Sedillo says the increase can be attributed to a rise in cost for both labor and materials.

“This is a steel structure so yes, those prices have increased,” Sedillo said. “That's why we're seeing that difference, because we're going and getting those estimates now.”

While Councilor Kasandra Gandara ultimately voted with the rest of the board to delay funding, she stressed it’s still a priority.

“I'm anxious to get it up. I think there are folks that feel very strongly that this needs to get up,” Gandara said. “I mean I've been on council six years, so I'm advocating for it to be up, but if I hear a strong let's wait and see what the market looks like, I'm also willing to hear that for sure.”

The 1.3 million is money Councilor Johana Bencomo says could be better invested in other areas, highlighting economic challenges that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I may be in the minority on the council but to me, a small business incubator feels significantly important right now as we enter this sort of post-pandemic world,” Bencomo said. “As businesses began to recover, as people who perhaps started home-based built businesses in the last year and a half, that to me seems incredibly important.”

The city is currently exploring the legality of dedicating TIDD money to a business incubator. More information on the incubator is expected to be presented to the council at the next TIDD meeting in October.