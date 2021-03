Damien Willis with the Las Cruces Sun-News has the top business stories they are following every Monday.

On the Monday Business Watch, Damien Willis with the Las Cruces Sun-News shares a profile of a successful business woman in the area. We also hear more about new legislation passed that aims to help workers under 17 get paid an equal minimum wage as adults. Also, rallys were held across the state protesting New Mexico public health orders aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19.