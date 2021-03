This week on the Monday Business Watch, Damien Willis shares how businesses are adapting to new COVID-19 public health orders as some restrictions are lifted.

Every Monday we get the latest business news. This week, Damien Willis with the Las Cruces Sun-News shares how some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted. Also, we hear how a popular frozen custard stand in Las Cruces is expanding, and we learn about new businesses coming to the area.