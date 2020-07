On the Monday Business Watch Damien Willis with the Las Cruces Sun-News shares news on what New Mexicans may want to consider as a $600 unemployment benefit stops. Also, he shares news on El Paso Electric's sale and Amazon announces it is opening a new fulfillment center in El Paso.

Every Monday, Damien Willis with the Las Cruces Sun-News provides an update on the latest news in local business.

This week: Damien Willis shares news on what New Mexicans may want to consider as a $600 unemployment benefit stops. Also, he gives an update on El Paso Electric's sale and Amazon announces it is opening a new fulfillment center in El Paso.