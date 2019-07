Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News offers the latest in business. This week: A local business is closed after a dispute. Also, we learn about a new business downtown. and a new sushi restaurant opens in town. (Aired 7-8-19)

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News offers the latest in business. This week: A local business is closed after a dispute. Also, we learn about a new business downtown, and a sushi restaurant opens. (Aired 7-8-19)