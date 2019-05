Every Monday, Algernon D'Ammassa brings us the latest business news. This week: Virgin Galactic announces a big operations move to Spaceport America, another company breaks ground at the spaceport, and a new arcade bar to open in downtown Las Cruces. Also, we hear how the City of Las Cruces is having to rethink events downtown.

Every Monday, Algernon D'Ammassa brings us the latest business news. This week: Virgin Galactic announces a big operations move to Spaceport America, another company breaks ground at the spaceport, and a new arcade bar to open in downtown Las Cruces. Also, we hear how the City of Las Cruces is having to rethink how it holds events downtown.