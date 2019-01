This week on the Monday Business Watch: Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News shares news on new data that says construction jobs are up in New Mexico, a business in Santa Teresa expands, and a local restaurant with much history in Las Cruces has a new owner.

This week on the Monday Business Watch: Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News shares news of data on construction jobs in New Mexico, a business in Santa Teresa expands, and we get a profile on a new owner of a restaurant in Las Cruces that has been around for decades.

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.