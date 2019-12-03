Missile Test to Cause Road Closures Near Las Cruces

An upcoming test scheduled for the morning of Dec. 9 will require the closure of three state highways.

Highway 380 from San Antonio to Carrizozo will be closed from 7:50 am to 9:50 am.

Highway 70 between San Augustine Pass and Alamogordo, and Highway 54 between the McGregor Range exit and Orogrande, will be blocked from 8 am to 9 am.

The roads will be blocked by White Sands Missile Range security personnel,

and the closure will include the railways along Highway 54.

Road closures are scheduled based on the testing plan, and are subject to

change without notice.

