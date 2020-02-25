Migrant detention center to open after conditions stir anger

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Immigration detention centers on a part of the U.S.-Mexico border are being upgraded or expanded after U.S. officials were overwhelmed by a surge in migrants last year. The Border Patrol gave a tour Tuesday of a complex of buildings it's opening in El Paso, Texas, to house and process over 1,000 people. The center features play areas for children, showers and laundry facilities. It comes after officials set up tents in a parking lot to hold people last spring. Critics say the move doesn't solve a lack of oversight and they question why the Trump administration is expanding detention space as it pushes policies to reduce asylum claims.