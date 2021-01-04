Masks Distributed to Las Cruces Utilities Residential Customers

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) is doing its part to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 by distributing disposable masks to its residential customers.



Residential Customers will be receiving two masks per property through the same company LCU uses to distribute utility bills. Nearly 40,000 residences will be receiving masks by the end of this week.

The masks came at the request of the Las Cruces City Council and Mayor to help protect residents from contracting and spreading the virus.



"We need to ensure our community has access to the tools needed to stay safe and in compliance with Public Health Order directives," said Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima. "Providing a mask may seem like a small line of defense, but when potentially saving lives we must do what we can," Miyagishima said.



The total cost of the mask distribution is just under $35,000.