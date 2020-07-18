Many questions linger about opening New Mexico schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top public education officials say many schools have submitted requests to start the school year with remote classes rather than return to the classroom immediately, even if under a hybrid plan. Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart testified Friday before a legislative committee on the challenges that his agency and schools are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stewart says agility will be key as schools will need to be ready to shift gears depending on the pace of the virus. The discussion came as health officials acknowledged that New Mexico's rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases has not been good.