Manslaughter charge against ex-sheriff's deputy dismissed

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a voluntary manslaughter charge against a former Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy accused in the 2014 shooting death of a fellow deputy.

Tai Chan had previously been tried twice on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Martin. Both trials ended in mistrials.

Chan is accused of shooting Martin during an argument at Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces, where they had stopped on a trip to transport a prisoner. Chan claimed self-defense. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the charge was dismissed Wednesday based on a violation of Chan’s right to a speedy trial and due process.