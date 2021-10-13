Man who died in Las Cruces officer-involved shooting is identified

The Las Cruces Police Department and the Dona Ana County Officer-involved Incident Task Force are continuing the investigation of the officer involved incident that led to the death of 35-year-old Gustavo A. Esparza who is suspected of firing upon Las Cruces Police Department officers during a traffic stop Saturday night.

Investigators learned that Esparza was wanted on a U.S. federal probation arrest warrant out of the Los Angeles office for possession of a weapon.

Investigators have further learned that Esparza had numerous arrests in California to include Burglary, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Motor Vehicle Theft, Resisting/Evading an Officer, and controlled substance violations.

A civilian, who was wounded during the incident, was taken to University Medical Center in El Paso for treatment of a gunshot wound and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The multi-agency task force investigating the incident is comprised of the New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State University Police.

Witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police