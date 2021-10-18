Man convicted of Albuquerque vet's killing to be re-tried

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The man convicted of killing a decorated Army veteran at an Albuquerque ATM in 2016 will get a new trial.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the state Court of Appeals overturned the convictions of Matthew Chavez in a ruling earlier this month. A jury found Chavez guilty in 2018 of second-degree murder and lesser charges in 24-year-old Tyler Lackey’s death. He was sentenced to more than 23 years.

The Court of Appeals found jurors should have been told they could consider a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Defense attorneys say Chavez tried to rob Lackey but then shot him in self-defense after Lackey drew his own gun.