Major Ruidoso Attractions Temporarily Closed Due To COVID-19

Major attractions operated by the Mescalero Apache Tribe have temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Here is a statement from the Tribe:

The Mescalero Apache Tribe and related enterprises have made the decision to temporarily close Inn of the Mountain Gods, Casino Apache and Ski Apache. This is a precautionary measure to help keep tribal members, team members and guests healthy and safe.

Thank you for being patient and understanding. We hope you’ll continue to engage with us on social media and look to our website for updates. We look forward to welcoming you back very soon.