Major Gift For The Las Cruces Library

The Las Cruces City Council has adopted a Resolution to accept a $241,043.17 bequest from the trust of John W. Sjoquist and Magdalena C. Sjoquist for Thomas Branigan Memorial Library. The acceptance of the bequest came during the Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 City Council meeting, conducted via video conference.

Las Cruces residents John W. and Magdalena C. Sjoquist, lived in the community for many years. John Sjoquist passed away in August 2019, and was preceded in death by his wife, Magdalena, in August 2006.

There are no restrictions on how the funds are to be spent, except that the money should be used in the interest of the library. Potential uses by the library for the bequest include programming costs not covered by New Mexico General Obligation bonds or state aid funding; network infrastructure and technology upgrades at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library; capital improvements and repairs; or other needs to be determined by Elevate Las Cruces, a future library master plan, and community input.

Additionally, the Council unanimously adopted a Resolution condemning U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell’s votes to reject the Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania that helped certify President Joseph Biden's election as the 46th U.S. President. Herrell, who serves New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District – which includes Las Cruces – objected to the certification of electoral votes for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on January 6.

Herrell said her basis for opposing certification was rooted in unconstitutional election changes in numerous states that disenfranchised her constituents in New Mexico.

The Resolution states Representative Herrell’s actions were not in line with the traditional division of powers which dictate that it is the role of the judicial body of the U.S. to determine constitutional violations and render decisions on constitutional issues. The judicial branch of the U.S. government has not ruled against the propriety or constitutionality of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The Resolution was amended to add a sentence offered by Mayor Ken Miyagishima to the third paragraph.

“We believe your actions did not preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” said the sentence, referring to Rep. Herrell. Mayor Miyagishima said all elected officials take an Oath of Office to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution regardless of their personal beliefs.

At Monday’s meeting, City Council also acted on the following agenda items: