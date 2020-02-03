LULAC: Trump Continues To Fulfill Racist Agenda With Addition Of Countries To Travel Ban

Commentary: Late last week, President Donald Trump announced that his Administration added six new countries to the growing list of nations facing travel restrictions on people from predominantly Muslim countries. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) National President Domingo Garcia and LULAC CEO Sindy Benavides issued the following statements following the news that President Trump added Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania, to the restricted travel list. The total number of countries included in the ban is now 13 and includes Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Venezuela, and North Korea.

“The addition of these countries to this racist travel ban proves once again that President Trump is merely a puppet executing the anti-immigrant agenda that Special Advisor Stephen Miller has championed since day one,” said Domingo Garcia LULAC National President. “This Muslim ban was created years ago out of vision of xenophobia, hate and white supremacist ideology. President Trump and his cronies know that the Muslim minority in Nigeria and Myanmar are currently fleeing genocide and they choose to shut the door on immigrants who are fighting for their lives. These discriminatory policies will continue to be fought in the courts and in Congress.”

“LULAC applauds U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) and U.S. Representative Judy Chu (D-CA) for introducing the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants (NO BAN) Act to stop President Trump’s unconstitutional Muslim ban,” said LULAC CEO Sindy Benavides. “We urge LULAC members across the country to contact their Members of Congress to encourage them to take action on this bill, and to put a stop to this Administration's incessant targeting of refugees and immigrants once and for all.”

