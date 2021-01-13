Luján Statement on Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

Commentary: U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump for a second time.

“As members of Congress, we take a solemn oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ Today, bipartisan members of the House honored that oath by impeaching President Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,” said Luján. “The Senate now has the constitutional duty to act, and I will stand up for our republic, defend our democracy, and vote for removal.”